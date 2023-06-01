‘Oh please Jesus, please hurry’: 911 calls released after suspected intruder shot, killed

Police are trying to determine if a deadly shooting inside a Gastonia home was a case of self-defense.

Investigators released the 911 calls from the night of that shooting, which happened off Crescent Lane. In them, you can hear the caller telling dispatchers an intruder was shot.

Caller: “Somebody tried to rob us.”

Caller: “Oh please Jesus, please hurry.”

Dispatcher: “He was trying to break in and somebody was shot?”

Caller: “Yeah. Please come on somebody, I’m going to have a heart attack if you don’t get here soon.”

The caller said someone tried to break in around 11:30 p.m. on May 25. Police said when they arrived, they found Frankie Carl Jones seriously hurt near the door when they arrived.

He died at the hospital.

Police said they’re trying to figure out why Jones was at the home and if he knew someone was inside. They said they will consult with the district attorney about possible charges.

