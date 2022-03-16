OH Woman Threatens 2 MI Lawmakers With Racist Messages: Officials

MICHIGAN — Police accused an Ohio woman of leaving threatening and racist voicemails for state Representatives Cynthia Johnson and Sarah Anthony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio was charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services.

The terrorism charge filed against Bachman is considered a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, while the ethnic intimidation charge is a two-year felony. The telecommunications misdemeanor charges carry a six-month penalty.



Bachman will be arraigned on the charges in-person on March 31.

"This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated," Nessel said. "Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case."

Officials said Bachman left a voicemail for Anthony in May 2021, warning her to cancel pending legislation.

"Hay um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh*t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post," Bachman's voicemail read.

Officials also said Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Rep. Johnson in June 2021.

"Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well," Bachman's voicemail read.



The charges against Bachman also come in the middle of a trial, where prosecutors accused several men of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer due to her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

