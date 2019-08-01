'OH YEAH #WeKnowTheFlavor': Kool-Aid puts itself into Democratic debate mix after Booker's snap at Biden

WASHINGTON – The official winner of Wednesday night's Democratic debate in Detroit: Kool-Aid.

Sen. Cory Booker invoked the powdered drink in an exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden after Biden criticized Booker's record on criminal justice as mayor of Newark, New Jersey.

Booker said he was "shocked" that Biden wanted to compare records on the subject given his support for a 1986 bill that included stricter punishment for crack cocaine than the powdered form of the drug, which critics said caused racial disparities in sentencing.

By 2002, Biden admitted, "We have learned that crack and powder cocaine are virtually the same drug" and "it is clear that the harsh crack penalties have had a disproportionate impact on African- American communities."

On Wednesday, Biden responded to Booker's criticism by pointing to his efforts to undo those sentencing disparities while again slamming Booker's record as mayor.

"There was nothing done for the entire eight years he was mayor, there was nothing done to deal with the police department that was corrupt," Biden said. "Why did you announce on the first day a zero-tolerance policy of stop and frisk and hire Rudy Giuliani's guy in 2007, when I was trying to get rid of the crack cocaine disparity?"

Then Booker delivered the line.

"Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor," he said.

The Kool-Aid Man did not sit idly by after his product was brought into the kerfuffle.

"#Ahem @SenBooker OH YEAH #WeKnowTheFlavor #DemDebate," Kool-Aid's official Twitter account declared, along with a GIF of it's mascot tapping a microphone.

Democratic debate: Here are the winners and losers from Wednesday

More: 'You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid' and the other top moments from Wednesday's spirited debate

Many Twitter users applauded the brand's timely use of social media.

"Give your PR team a raise," one user said.

"OH YEAH!!!" Kool-Aid replied.

Give your PR team a raise. 👏👏👏 — Beth (@monkeytweeets) August 1, 2019

"My faith in social media is restored," tweeted one woman.

"OH YEAH!!! #HappytoHelp," Kool-Aid said.

My faith in social media is restored. — Jenne Barbour (@jennebarbour) August 1, 2019

Cameron Newton was less enthusiastic, tweeting, "stay out of this, brands."

Kool-Aid responded with a GIF of the Kool-Aid Man smashing through the classic "silence, brand" meme to declare, "Oh Yeah!"

"I'm not owned," Newton responded.

Kool-Aid responded with a GIF of Kool-Aid Man dropping a mic.

Overall, Booker's snap at Biden drew mixed reactions on social media.

Many thought it was a solid comeback.

"You are Dipping into the Kool Aid but you don't even know the flavor," Cory Booker with the line of the year #DemDebate2 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 1, 2019

“You’re dipping into the koolaid and you don’t even know the flavor.” QUOTE OF THE NIGHT (so far) @CoryBooker #DemDebate2 — Asha Dahya (@Ashadahya) August 1, 2019

you dipping into the kool aid and you ain’t even know what flavor it is..... new favorite phrase — antonio (@antoniodelotero) August 1, 2019

“Your dipping into the kool aid and don’t even know the flavor” @CoryBooker You doing well now don’t mess it up😭 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dBlUy1sQvp — Déj (@thedejajanee) August 1, 2019

"You're dipping into the kool aid and you don't even know what the flavour is." - Booker continues to batter Biden.#DemDebate2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 1, 2019

“You’re dipping in to the kool aid and you don’t even know the flavor” @CoryBooker came to slay 🔥 🔥🔥 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Z4Tx8mwXfE — Mandy Slutsker (@MandySlutsker) August 1, 2019

Others found it corny or out of place.