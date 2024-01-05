OHA cautions against radon exposure, offers home tests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority wants you to keep an eye out for radon build-up in your home this winter.

Like carbon monoxide, it’s tasteless, odorless, invisible and dangerous.

They say radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after cigarette smoking.

OHA says most tests cost between $20 and $30 dollars. But you might be able to get one for free if you live in a zip code with few radon tests recorded.

You can learn if you qualify on OHA’s website.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.