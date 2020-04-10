'Ohana Health Plan Donates 26,000 Units of PPE to Hawaii Health Care Workers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ohana Health Plan announced today it has donated 26,000 units of personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Hawaii Hospital Education and Research Foundation (HHERF) to help protect providers across Hawaii during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On April 8, 'Ohana Health Plan employees delivered 26,000 units of PPE to the Hawaii Hospital Education and Research Foundation (HHERF) at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu.

Nationally, and across Hawaii, providers are experiencing severe shortages of PPE as the health care system faces a surge in COVID-19 patients.

"The health and safety of our members and providers is – and continues to be – our top priority," said Scott Sivik, plan president and CEO, 'Ohana Health Plan. "Our providers are on the front lines of this pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring they have the equipment they need to protect themselves, their families and our local communities during this time."

"We are incredibly appreciative of 'Ohana Health Plan's generous donation," said Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green. "This comes at an important time as our health care providers face critical shortages of PPE needed to treat the COVID-19 pandemic."

The PPE, which included surgical masks and shoe covers, will be donated to Hawaii Health Emergency Management, which coordinates supplies and equipment for health care providers and will be distributed to local hospitals.

'Ohana Health Plan is committed to supporting members during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit https://www.wellcare.com/en/Hawaii/COVID-19.

About 'Ohana Health Plan

'Ohana Health Plan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) to approximately 48,000 members across the state. 'Ohana Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/hawaii.

