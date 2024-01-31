O'Haras celebrating 50th anniversary

MONROE — Tom and Sandy (Steadley) O’Hara of Monroe celebrated their golden wedding anniversary recently. The couple had dinner with their children, grandchildren and other relatives Jan. 20 at Lelli's Inn on the Green in Farmington Hills.

The O'Haras were married on Jan. 18, 1974, at St. Elizabeth Church in Tecumseh.

Tom and Sandy (Steadley) O’Hara

The couple's children and their spouses are Erin and David Spirl of Canton, Tommy O’Hara of Monroe, Maureen and Evan Leitch of Canton and Caitlin and Jake Kohn of Mission Viejo, Calif. They also have eight grandchildren; another granddaughter is due in March.

Mr. O'Hara attended Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti and managed the brokerage department at Monroe Bank & Trust, retiring in 2015. He is a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. His hobbies include duck decoy collecting, hunting and playing guitar in the Rusty Nail Band.

The couple in 1974

Mrs. O'Hara graduated from EMU with a Bachelor of Science in Education and two master's degrees. She was an elementary school teacher at Jefferson Schools, retiring in 2013.

She also a life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and a volunteer for Pheasants Forever. She enjoys reading, painting, sewing and writing and is a published author.

The O'Haras spend much of their time as owners and operators of Pet Sitters of S.E. Michigan. They also own Green Guy Decoys, buying and selling antique duck decoys across the Midwest.

