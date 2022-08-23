Ohatchee man killed in Jacksonville shooting Sunday night

Aug. 22—A late night shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man, according to police.

Police responded to a call around 10:30 Sunday night. Officers found Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, inside a residence at the 1500 block of Rochester Road SE, where he had been shot and heavily wounded, Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood stated in a release.

Medders later died of his injuries, despite the attempts to save his life by police and paramedics.

Jacksonville police arrested Justin Racca, 25, of Jacksonville, in connection with the shooting, according to the release. Racca was charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail. No bond has been set yet.

"This is an isolated incident; there is no imminent danger to the public," Wood said. "These types of incidents don't occur frequently in our community, but the officers and staff of the Jacksonville Police Department stand ready to respond to any disturbances that may occur."

Wood told the Anniston Star that District Attorney Brian McVeigh decided that "manslaughter" fit the charge best because of a physical altercation that occurred prior to the shooting. Because there was a "heat of passion" element to the crime without an adequate period of cooling off time in this case, Wood said manslaughter more accurately defined the actions rather than murder.