What Is OHB's (ETR:OHB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding OHB (ETR:OHB) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 17% over a quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 2.1% for the full year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for OHB

How Does OHB's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 24.05 that there is some investor optimism about OHB. The image below shows that OHB has a higher P/E than the average (14.0) P/E for companies in the aerospace & defense industry.

XTRA:OHB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

OHB's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

OHB saw earnings per share improve by 2.1% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 4.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting OHB's P/E?

OHB has net debt worth just 3.3% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On OHB's P/E Ratio

OHB's P/E is 24.0 which is above average (17.2) in its market. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about OHB recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.9 to 24.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.