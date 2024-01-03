Ohio 2023 rejected license plates: Drivers still like Cardi B and hate Michigan

Ohioans united behind one thought in November when Ohio State lost The Game: F M1CH.

That phrase was among 833 vanity license plates rejected by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles last year, according to a list obtained by the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau. The BMV prohibits word and letter combinations that are profane, sexually explicit, advocate lawlessness or could provoke a violent response.

Some drivers tried anyway.

2023 was another rough year for President Joe Biden as some tried to plaster phrases like FKJBIDN and FBJ IN 24 on their cars. One person singled out Bud Light with F BD LGHT − perhaps a response to the brand's partnership with transgender actor and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. A couple hit a little closer to home: F U OHIO and FKOSU.

A few rejected plates blatantly violated the BMV's rule against lawlessness. Two referenced the Kia Boys, groups of teenagers who steal cars, drive them around and post about their transgressions on social media. Another proposed plate read COKEDLR, which pretty much speaks for itself.

On the other end of the spectrum, one person wanted to put SOBR AF on their license plate − something we hope is true for all drivers on the road.

As usual, bodily fluids and references to genitalia dominated the list of rejected plates. To Cardi B's credit, "WAP" is still going strong three years after the song's release.

See the list below. Plates with clear racial, ethnic or homophobic slurs were removed.

