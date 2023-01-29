Ohio 6-month-old boy kidnapped in December dies: police

A six-month-old boy who was kidnapped with his twin brother last month died on Saturday night, according to police.

Columbus, Ohio police said officers were dispatched to a home on East Whittier Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a baby not breathing. The baby was transported to Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:44 p.m.

Ky’air and Kason Thomas were abducted from their home in Columbus last month.

Police confirmed the child was 6-month-old Ky’air Thomas and an autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

A representative from the department said the incident is actively being investigated and as of Sunday afternoon, it was not related to the boy's kidnapping.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was criminally charged in two states after a three-day hunt after allegedly kidnapping the twin, then, 5-month-old boys.

Jackson was ultimately arrested in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2022, and charged with felony battery of bodily waste, according to Marion County, Indiana jail records. She was then extradited to Columbus, Ohio, where Jackson was to face two counts of kidnapping.

Nalah Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old Kasson Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 19, 2022. Surveillance video captured her at a gas station in Huber Heights afterward.

She was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping a minor.

Police had been searching for Jackson since Dec. 19, when she allegedly stole a vehicle from a Columbus Donato’s Pizza while the boys’ mother was inside to pick up an order for a DoorDash delivery.

Ky’air Thomas was found abandoned but safe at the Dayton International Airport, nearly 70 miles from the pizza restaurant the vehicle was taken from.

Kason Thomas was still missing until Dec. 22, when the vehicle Jackson was accused of taking was found parked outside of a Papa Johns in Indianapolis.

Officers found Jackson and arrested her. They continued to search for Kason until he was eventually found.