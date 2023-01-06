Ohio AG cracks down on ‘car warranty’ robocallers

Attorney General Dave Yost continues his push against robocallers by suing six individuals and six companies for using illegal robocalls to identify Ohioans for sales pitching purported car warranties.

Franklin county Common PleasCourt filed a complaint alleging that Pelican Investment Holdings was paying for contacts to conduct outbound prerecorded calls to consumers to market and sell “vehicle service contracts.”

Dublin-based companies Dimension Service, Autoguard Advantage, and National Administrative Service “administered” the contracts according to a release from the Ohio AG’s office.

The AG’s Office says, “the prerecorded messages misrepresented the essence of the call, which violates Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act.”

They explanted that these calls didn’t properly identify the calling party and falsely claimed that the call was from a company affiliated with the auto manufacturer and about extending the consumer’s auto warranty.

“Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling people who have Ohio area codes but continued to call Ohioans with area codes from other states,” Yost said. “There is still work to be done, but robocallers are starting to get the message: Don’t call Ohioans!”

Consumers who get unwanted calls can complete an Unwanted Call Notification Form at www.OhioProtects.org.

All information shared will be given to the Robocall Enforcement Unit.