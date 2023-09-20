Ohio AG drops contempt charges against Doug Evans, businesses over waste cleanup

Less than a month after the Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed contempt of court charges against a Newtown CEO for failure to comply with a court-ordered waste cleanup plan, those charges have been withdrawn, court records show.

That dismissal comes after Doug Evans and his businesses resolved the alleged violations laid out by the state, the attorney general’s office said in a Monday court filing.

Doug Evans, owner of Evans Landscaping, walks out of the federal courthouse in Cincinnati Tuesday in 2020, after a judge sentenced him to 21 months in prison for a years-long scheme to win contracts intended for minority-owned businesses.

Evans used Evans Landscaping and three other businesses to illegally discard waste and construction and demolition debris, potentially polluting the Little Miami River, at properties on Mount Carmel, Broadwell and Round Bottom roads, according to a 2021 lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

As part of a consent order approved by the court in September 2022, Evans agreed to correct the violations and clean up the properties in accordance with a plan authorized by the Ohio EPA and Hamilton County Public Health, officials said.

He was also ordered to pay $550,000, with a quarter of that money going to the Little Miami Conservancy.

The contempt charges came after investigators with Hamilton County Public Health observed violations of the waste removal plan during several visits last month to the Broadwell Road property, according to the attorney general’s office.

Documentation submitted by Evans and his businesses proved that construction and demolition debris left on the ground at the Broadwell Road property has since been removed and disposed of at a licensed landfill, court filings state.

They also returned material prematurely taken from the established five-acre removal area of the Broadwell Road site and submitted mandatory progress reports, which officials said had been done only once before.

“Doug Evans has returned to compliance, per the existing court order. We will continue to closely monitor his progress throughout the cleanup process,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “It’s worth noting that, had my office not pursued these contempt charges, Mr. Evans might have dragged his feet on the matter.”

Andrew Kolesar, an attorney for Evans, said in an email that the dismissal of the charges "speaks for itself" and that Evans doesn't intend to issue a statement.

Evans Landscaping has previously said it worked with Hamilton County Public Health and the Ohio EPA for months on a plan to remove debris from the Broadwell Road property, but the agencies refused to approve its proposed plan and imposed a final removal plan that is "unworkable in the field."

In court filings, lawyers for Evans and his businesses argued the state, while claiming to base the charges on the consent order, actually based its claim on the removal plan, which doesn’t carry the weight of a court order and “lacks sufficient clarity and definiteness upon which to find contempt.”

“Evans remains ready and willing to begin removal efforts of the material at the site in a safe, reasonable manner,” the lawyers wrote.

The contempt charges weren't the first time Evans faced time behind bars.

He was convicted of multiple conspiracy and wire fraud charges in December 2018 and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

After a failed appeal and a request to the court to further delay the execution of his sentence due to fears he might die from COVID-19 in prison, Evans reported to federal prison in June 2021.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was transferred to a Cincinnati residential reentry management field office later that year. Those under the care of these offices are typically in residential programs or placed on home confinement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Doug Evans waste cleanup lawsuit: Ohio AG drops contempt charges