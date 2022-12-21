Ohio AMBER Alert: Area activist offering $5,000 reward to help locate missing 5-month-old

An Oregon District shooting survivor and area activist is offering a cash reward to help find the 5-month-old boy who remains missing after being taken during an apparent car theft Monday night.

Kason Thomas and his twin brother, Ky’air, were reported missing Monday night after their mother’s car stolen from outside a pizza place in Columbus.

>> Ohio AMBER Alert: Child, suspect still missing over a day later; Search continues

On Wednesday morning, Dion Green announced on social media that he’s offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has information or a lead that “can help bring this baby home to his mother.” Green was originally offering a $1,000 reward, but increased the amount Wednesday morning.

Green survived the Oregon District mass shooting in 2019. His father, Derrick Fudge, was one of nine people killed in the shooting.

“I hope and pray this baby is found safe,” Green said in a post on Tuesday.

Officers got a call at 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Donatos Pizza on North High Street in Columbus on the report of a stolen vehicle with twin five-month-olds in the car, Bryant said. The mom was at the restaurant to pick-up food for a DoorDash order.

Columbus Police said that the suspect, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was a homeless woman inside the store identified by Donato’s employees. Jackson left when the mother walked inside and before officers got to the scene.

>> ‘It’s gut-wrenching;’ Family pleads for return of 5-month-old abducted from Columbus

At 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Columbus Police were notified that a child, later identified as Ky’air, had been abandoned at the Dayton International Airport.

Police are continuing to search for Jackson and Kason on Wednesday.

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Honda Accord with OH plate number M965246. It is missing a front bumper and has a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temp tag on the rear bumper. The VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can also contact Columbus Police at (614)-645-4266.



