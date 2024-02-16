Ohio Amber Alert: Missing 5-year-old found dead, foster mother arrested. What we know

Police are searching for Darnell Taylor, a missing 5-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The statewide and federal law enforcement search that began Wednesday has ended after Columbus police announced they had located his body Friday.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant made the announcement Friday morning at a press conference, The Dispatch reported.

Darnell Taylor has been the subject of an Ohio Amber Alert since early Wednesday when his foster father called 911 around 3 a.m. to say his wife had told him the boy was dead, and he couldn't find the boy in the house on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue.

Here's what we know about the missing five-year-old and the woman wanted in the Amber Alert search:

What do police say?

Police took his foster mother Pammy Maye, 48, into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Tiedeman Road in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, The Dispatch reported. She told investigators where they could locate Darnell's body. Police found her wandering in a nightgown, Bryant said.

Maye told police that she left Darnell's body in a sewage drain in the 1000 block of Marsdale Avenue in Southwest Columbus. Investigators located the body shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Maye now faces murder charges in Taylor's death, police said.

The boy had last seen around 3 a.m. at his home, Columbus police said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Columbus police worked with state and federal law enforcement to find the child, The Dispatch previously reported.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine R. Bryant addresses the media at Columbus police headquarters Wednesday morning during a press conference about Darnell Taylor, a missing 5-year-old Columbus boy who is believed to been taken by his foster mother, Pammy Maye, on Feb. 14, 2024. Law enforcement issued an AMBER Alert about Taylor.

During his initial 911 call Wednesday to Columbus police, the child’s foster father and Maye’s husband said Maye killed the boy, according to an affidavit. He said that his wife told him that the boy was no longer alive, the records say.

The father told a 911 dispatcher that he searched the home for the boy before calling police. According to the court records, Maye held her hand over his mouth when he tried to make the call, saying she “had a plan.”

At a Wednesday update, police asked community members in the 43207 zip code, which is in the South Alum Creek neighborhood in Columbus' South Side, where Maye and Taylor live, to search their property for anything that may look suspicious or out of place.

Who is Pammy Maye?

Police are searching for Pammy Maye, the foster mother of a 5-year-old Columbus boy who went missing Wednesday.

Maye, 48, lives on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue on the South Side, according to court documents. Neighbors who spoke to The Dispatch at their residences Thursday said they did not know Maye except in passing.

Police said Maye was driving a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate JIGGZII. The vehicle was found unoccupied just before 6 a.m., Wednesday, in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb.

She now faces murder charges in Taylor's death.

'Execute action' Amber Alert: Ohio officials investigating mess-up

An initial Amber Alert sent at around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday included the phrase "execute action," leading some to wonder what action to take.

An Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson said Thursday that there were issues with the public Amber Alert in the central Ohio region and the alert was incomplete. The department is in the process of looking into why the system didn't work as intended and included the "execute action" template phrase for cell phones in Columbus.

Full details in the initial alert went out to first responders and media outlets as usual. A second alert in the Cleveland area was successfully pushed out to cell phones.

What is an Amber Alert?

An Amber Alert is a notification system to help find abducted children, first developed in Texas in 1996.

The Amber Alert system began when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local police to develop an early warning system to help find abducted children. "Amber" is an acronym for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response.

The Amber system came to Ohio in 2003.

