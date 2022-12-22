Ohio AMBER Alert: Search for missing child, suspect continues

The search for a missing 5-month-old boy has entered into its third day.

Kason Thomas and his twin brother Ky’air were inside a 2010 Honda Accord that was left running at a Donatos location in Columbus when the car was stolen Monday night.

Ky’air was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning, but Kason has yet to be found.

The suspect in the car theft and kidnapping has been identified as Nalah Jackson, a 24-year-old woman with ties to Riverside. Jackson is 5-feet 7-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

BOLO alerts have been issued to the five states surrounding Ohio for the Jackson and the stolen car.

The Accord is said to have torn temporary Ohio registration tag number of M965246. Police said it also is missing a front bumper and has a dent on the left rear quarter panel, with some purple paint transfer from a crash, and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.” The VIN number is 1HGCP2F30AA031252.

In a news conference Wednesday, Columbus Police announced that two counts of kidnapping charges have been filed against Jackson. The warrants were filed in Franklin County and have a nationwide pickup radius.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information, big or small, can call 614-645-4701 or the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI.

We’ll update this story with any new developments in this case.