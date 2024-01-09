Ohio amusement park reveals most popular rides of 2023 season

Kings Island is closed for the season and revealing their most popular rides of 2023.

The park’s newest roller coaster, Orion, topped the list with 1.5 million rides, according to Kings Island.

The ride is 287 feet tall with a top speed of 91 miles per hour, according to the Kings Island website.

Five other coasters had more than one million rides. Those include The Beast, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers, The Racer and Banshee, according to a news release.

Boo Blasters was just below 1 million rides at 900,000.

The park says their side-by-side twin racing coaster, The Racer, also marked a milestone, surpassing 110 million total rides. That is the most by any Kings Island ride in the parks history, according to the park.

Kings Island will open for the 2024 season in April.

