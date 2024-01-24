Will Ohio anti-trans law make families flee for Michigan, Pennsylvania? One father says yes.

As many predicted, Ohio lawmakers have followed House Republicans in overriding Gov. Mike DeWine veto of House Bill 68.

The legislation will ban mental health counseling and other gender-affirming care for trans minors and bars transgender girls from female sports when it goes into effect in 90 days.

DeWine issue an executive order earlier this month barring gender reassignment surgery for minors even though no such surgeries are performed.

In a recent discussion with the Dispatch, Rick Colby, a lifelong Republican and father of trans businessman and advocate Ashton Colby, said House Bill 68's impact on transgender Ohio children and their families will be devastated.

Some parents are prepared flee Ohio with their children to Michigan and Pennsylvania, he says in the video above.

Ashton Colby and his father, Rick Colby .

He predicted the U.S. Supreme Court will be asked to weigh in on what he calls Ohio's two-tiered system of healthcare.

"I don't think parents should be turned into criminals for trying to do the right thing for their children," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio GOP overrides HB 68 veto. Will trans kids, family flee state?