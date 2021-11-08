Ohio Army National Guard concerned about missing local soldier

Nov. 8—The Ohio Army National Guard has expressed concern about an enlisted member who has reportedly not contacted her family since Oct. 26.

The father of Spc. Michaela Nelson filed a report on a missing person with the Columbus police, according to the "armyguarddayton" Instagram account. The account is the official Ohio Army National Guard recruiting page for the Dayton area.

"Spc. Michaela Nelson is a valued member of the Ohio Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP)," a statement from the guard to the Dayton Daily News said Monday. "Spc. Nelson's family has filed a missing person's report and anyone with information is urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

The statement adds: "Our No. 1 priority is ensuring she is found safe, and we will provide any assistance needed to her family and law enforcement."

Nelson, 26, enlisted in September 2020, the Guard said. She completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Jackson, S.C., for military occupation specialty 56M (religious affairs specialist). Her unit is Company G in the Recruit Sustainment Program, and Company G is based in Dayton.

A poster on Instagram said Nelson graduated from Cedarville University and attended Xenia Christian High School, now Legacy Christian Academy. Questions were sent to a representative of Cedarville University.

A Columbus police report said Nelson's father reported on Nov. 5 that Nelson had been missing for a few weeks. "The victim hasn't even spoken to the complainant or other family members since 10/26/2021. The victim is also AWOL (absent without leave) from the army and they are contacting the complainant as well."