Ohio artist wants to paint local barns

ROSS COUNTY — Robert Kroeger wants to paint your barn.

No, he isn’t going to show up at your farm with a couple of five-gallon buckets and a roller. Kroeger, who lives in Cincinnati, wants to create paintings of the historic barns and learn their stories. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center For the Arts will benefit from his passion.

Dr. Robert Kroeger, Cincinnati artist and author, will be visiting Ross County in search of old barns (built before 1930) and their compelling stories in April. Kroeger’s paintings will go into fundraisers for the Pump House – as will sales of his books, Historic Barns of Ohio, published by The History Press/Arcadia, and Round Barns of America, published by Acclaim Press. Both books sold out of their first printing within a year of publication, but are now available both through the Pump House and online sites.

With an overwhelming reception for his books – and with many more barn stories still to share – Kroeger keeps looking for fascinating tales of old barns for inclusion into his next Ohio historic barn book.

“I try to capture a barn and its story before they’re gone,” Kroeger said. “I like stories that illustrate the lives of these hardy pioneers.”

That passion was ignited in 2012 when he and his wife were on their way to a bed and breakfast in Licking County. At an intersection, there was a small grey barn that was old and was showing its age.

“Like a thunderbolt right between the eyes, it just captivated me,” Kroeger said. “I heard a voice whisper inside my head, ‘You’re going to do this, write a story about this barn, do a painting,’ and that’s it.”

He went back the next day and got the initially reluctant owner to tell him the history of the barn and allow him to take some photographs of it.

That initial painting led to a desire to paint barns from all 88 counties in Ohio, to capture what he sees as a part of Ohio history that is vanishing due to age and decay.

If any barn owner feels that his or her old barn has a good history behind it they are encouraged to contact Pump House director John Payne via email at pump_house@aol.com or phone at 740-703-6514.

If a barn is selected to be on the barn tour, Kroeger will arrange to meet the owner, if possible, and take photos of the barn. The visit typically takes about 30 minutes. Kroeger always protects the privacy of the owner; only the county is mentioned – no directions or addresses.

