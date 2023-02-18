Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sues 3 Columbus businesses, accusing them of bad practices

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued two Columbus contractors and two car dealerships for bad business practices.

In an announcement Friday, Yost's office accused two Columbus contractors of performing bad driveway resurfacing work and two used car dealerships of turning back odometers and selling salvaged vehicles.

Each of the businesses' practices left customers feeling dissatisfied and cheated, according Yost's office.

The lawsuit against the contractors, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, accused contractors Peter Ristich and Teneilla Stults of violating the Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act. Ristich and Stults renamed their business many times and were named Central One Paving, Top Seal and Alliance Paving.

“Sadly, the days of hiring a contractor with a handshake are over — consumers need to be aware of contractors like these who change their name to hide shoddy work from the past,” Yost said. “A good contractor will provide a cost estimate, a written contract and references. Don’t give away your hard-earned money to someone who won’t.”

The lawsuit accuses Ristich and Stults of not correcting bad paving work and failing to offer proper notice to customers of their right to cancel their contracts. Yost asked the court to order them to reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.

Yost also sued S Automotive, of Whitehall, and Kalango Links, on Cleveland Avenue, and their respective owners, Simon Nwaru Jr. and Korite Michael Kalango, accusing them of violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, the Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act, and the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act. The lawsuit, also filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, comes after Yost's office received 57 complaints about the dealerships.

“These dealers went out of their way to make sure that customers had no idea what they were actually buying,” Yost said. “Consumers didn’t realize their car would come fully equipped with buyer’s remorse.”

S Automotive was the subject of 39 complaints, according to the lawsuit. Many of those who filed complaints didn't know they bought vehicles whose odometers were changed, and 33 said they did not get the vehicle title. Kalango Links was the subject of 18 consumer complaints, most alleging odometer tampering, according to the lawsuit.

Yost’s investigation determined the dealerships also repaired totaled vehicles and sold them without telling customers, according to the lawsuit.

He asked the court to make Nwaru and Kalango reimburse their respective customers, pay fines and court costs and not let them hold or apply for an auto-dealer or salesperson license. He also asked the court to order Nwaru to return the money the Title Defect Recision Fund paid to resolve the complaints.

For more information and tips on hiring a contractor and purchasing a car, visit www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov. Consumers may also check with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to confirm that businesses are properly registered.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices are asked to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

