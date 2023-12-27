Ohio Attorney General, State Rep. Kevin Miller both victims of 'swatting' attempts

Nov 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, US; Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks with the press at the Issue One watch party hosted by Protect Women Ohio at the Center for Christian Virtue in Downtown Columbus, Ohio.

Two Republican Ohio politicians report that they were victims of swatting pranks at their homes Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and State Representative Kevin Miller’s confirmed their homes were targeted Tuesday afternoon and both received responses from local police.

Columbus police responded to Yost’s home at about 3:30 p.m. and cleared the scene. The attorney general was not home at the time of the incident.

“Police responded appropriately,” Yost’s spokesman Steve Irwin said in a statement Wednesday confirming the prank.

Miller, who represents Coshocton, Perry and Licking counties, said numerous sheriff’s deputies responded came to his house to investigate a report of a shooting made shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"Shortly after 3 pm today numerous Sheriff’s Deputies responded to my residence on a false report of a shooting," Miller wrote in a post on his Facebook page. "This 'swatting incident' put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources. Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response."

Police have made no arrests in either incident.

What is swatting?

Swatting is a prank born in online gaming communities where someone contacts local law enforcement to falsely report an emergency in progress at someone’s home to elicit a police response.

The practice is a form of harassment and a danger to first responders and victims, as well as a waste of emergency resources, according to the FBI.

Other U.S. politicians experienced similar attacks in recent days. Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said she was the victim of a swatting prank on Christmas. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a similar experience at her home the evening of Christmas.

It's unknown if any of the incidents are related, or the result of copy-cat attacks. However, the FBI told ABC News that there is a nationwide spree of swatting attacks also targeting nearly 200 synagogues and other Jewish institutions and that over 30 of the 56 FBI field offices are investigating similar threats.

