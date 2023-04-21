Ohio attorney general sues Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc., which runs the Newcomerstown Fire Department. He asked the court to issue an injunction that would protect all of the organization’s assets and appoint a receiver to provide a full accounting of the charitable assets.

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Ohio Attorney General's Office is suing the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad Inc. for allegedly failing to operate under terms of state laws governing nonprofit organizations.

The organization provides fire and emergency medical response in Newcomerstown and nearby townships.

In the civil complaint filed Friday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the court to issue an injunction that would protect the organization’s assets, appoint a receiver to provide a full accounting of those assets, and allow his office to give them to a similar organization.

The complaint says the nonprofit's mismanagement caused more than $25,000 of its assets to be wasted.

The suit follows a prior enforcement action taken by the attorney general's Charitable Law Section. In September 2020, the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad entered an agreement assuring Yost's office that it would improve board governance and financial accountability.

"NERS did neither and breached the agreement," Yost's complaint says. "Directors did not undergo agreed training and NERS failed to file annual financial reports due to the Attorney General's Office. NERS similarly failed to file annual returns with the Internal Revenue Service ... and lost its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. It operated for nearly 18 months without its license to administer pharmaceuticals. One after another, NERS's directors resigned. NERS has no lawfully elected or appointed directors remaining."

Earlier this month, the Ohio Attorney General's Office settled a case it brought in 2021 against firefighter/paramedic Heather Stein-Wells over allegations that she failed to comply with state laws regarding nonprofits in managing the squad.

Attempts to reach Stein-Wells, the most visible member of NERS, were unsuccessful Friday afternoon. It is unclear who is in charge of the department, or how many members it has.

Yost's lawsuit seeks to have the nonprofit's assets given to his office to be "distributed to an organization with a similar charitable purpose."

Mayor Patrick Cadle said Friday that the lawsuit could help the village achieve the goal of having its own fire department. He said the village wants some of the assets, such as the equipment, but not other property, such as the David Barber Civic Center, at 1066 E. State St.

The village has a hired a part-time fire chief and volunteer firefighters to start its own fire department to replace the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad. In February, Cadle asked the nonprofit to transfer the fire department back to the village. The request was not fulfilled. The village owns the fire station at 200 S. College St.

What does Ohio Attorney General David Yost's complaint say?

Yost's complaint makes these allegations about shortcomings in the governance of the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad:

The only audit record provided was a single page, entitled "bank statement audit" which identified more than $250,000 in unexplained withdrawals or payments.

The organization failed to obtain a promised audit for the years 2018 to 2020.

Stein-Wells remained an authorized signer on one or more of its bank accounts, although the 2020 agreement specified that she was not to have any involvement with charitable trust funds.

Stein-Wells failed to find a billing service, as ordered by the board, resulting in a lack of fee collection since at least 2021.

It failed to deposit payments of $48,768 from the village for fire protection.

Multiple board members reported concerns about a lack of financial transparency and did not know where the money was coming from.

The complaint said the nonprofit had five board members, who all resigned. It said two members resigned after struggles with the organization, including a lack of information from employees about operations, and an inability to retain or hire new employees.

Ohio nonprofits must have at least three directors on a board.

Yost's complaint said the last two board members, John Marstrell and Carol Harper, resigned after receiving a Feb. 13 notice from the state demanding that they approve the dissolution of the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad and appointment of a receiver to distribute its assets — the actions Yost now seeks in the civil lawsuit.

The case is assigned to Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos.

The nonprofit could be forced to pay civil penalties of $10,000 for each violation of the Ohio Charitable Organizations Act.

Its other legal troubles include an investigation by the Ohio Division of EMS, part of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Tri-County Joint Ambulance District, based in Newcomerstown, also provides emergency medical service to the village and nearby townships.

