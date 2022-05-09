Ohio Attorney General’s ‘Two Days in May’ conference set to discuss Oregon District shooting

Today is the start of the Two Days in May conference, where crime victim advocates discuss major events in Ohio.

The focus of this year’s conference will be the 2019 Oregon District shooting and sexual abuse in sports, according to a press release.

The conference will discuss the response to the Oregon District Crisis and feature speakers Sandy Hunt from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Stephen Massey from CitiLookout Trauma Recovery Center in Springfield, and Bonnie Parish from Family Services of Dayton.

At 9 a.m., Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will make the opening remarks.

Attendees will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow, May 10.

This is the first conference after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crime Victim Services section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office organized this event.