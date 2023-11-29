Ohio attorney suspended after throwing poop-filled Pringles can

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended an attorney for at least six months after he tossed a poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of a victim advocacy center.

Jack Allen Blakeslee admitted during a disciplinary hearing that he threw the can into the parking lot of Haven of Hope in November 2021, according to Cleveland.com.

Blakeslee, who is based in Noble County, claimed he was not targeting anyone but had a habit of defecating in Pringles cans and randomly throwing them from his car as he drove, according to WKRC.

The court found there was evidence he chose the parking lot to get a thrill from pranking victim advocates he knew he would likely be seeing in court minutes later.

The executive director of the center saw Blakeslee throw the can from his vehicle into the parking lot, according to the ethics complaint.

Blakeslee admitted to throwing Pringle cans filled with his waste from his car at least 10 times to “blow off steam”, WKRC reported.

Blakeslee also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and littering, WKRC said, he paid a fine and court costs.







