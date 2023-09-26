Ohio auditor Faber supports theft ruling against Rebecca Shafer of Richland County JFS

A former Richland County Job and Family Services employee convicted of stealing $47,974 in public money has repaid $850 over the past four months.

Rebecca Ann Shafer actually absconded with $48,840 in taxpayer funds, according to a finding released Tuesday by Keith Faber, Ohio's Auditor of State.

The auditor's finding was in support of judgments made by the county court system.

The auditor's special investigations unit learned of Shafer's wrongdoing in March 2022 when it was reported that a Richland County JFS employee "used her position as an eligibility referral specialist to improperly secure Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for her boyfriend and his child."

Faber's report states Shafer's actions led to the family "improperly receiving $39,670 in Medicaid benefits, $8,304 in SNAP benefits, and $866 in Prevention, Retention and Contingency Program benefits between November 2018 and April 2021."

Shafer resigned from her position with Richland County JFS in April 2021.

Fund repayment required in probation

On March 27, 2023, Shafer pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony theft in office, fifth-degree felony Medicaid recipient fraud and fifth-degree felony food stamp fraud.

Judge Phil Naumoff of Richland County Common Pleas sentenced the woman May 8 to 30 days in jail, five years community control and 42 months in prison, suspended.

The judge ordered the woman to pay back $47,974 — everything except the $866 in PRC funds — as part of her probation requirements.

She also was ordered to submit to drug and alcohol testing, have no contact with JFS, seek and maintain employmen, and not reside with the person with whom she is having sexual relations unless it is her spouse, the News Journal previously reported.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio auditor Faber supports theft ruling against Rebecca Shafer of JFS