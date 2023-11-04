Ohio Auto Worker Uses Forklift to Stop Criminal Stealing Car in Akron

Employees at an auto repair shop in Akron, Ohio, got creative by using a forklift to stop a criminal from stealing one of their vehicles on October 17.

According to a local news report, employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking realized a man was attempting to steal a car from their premises and used the forklift to trap the perpetrator until police arrived.

The employees told police they were “sick and tired of people breaking into their shop and stealing” and decided they were not letting him escape, the report said.

Body cam footage released by Akron Police Department shows the raised forklift holding the suspect in the stolen vehicle in mid-air before it was lowered and the suspect arrested.

The suspect, who had a criminal history, was scheduled to appear in court on October 27, the report said. Credit: Akron Police Department via Storyful