Ohio awards $106M to support local transit projects

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks have announced more than $100 million in investments to support quality public transportation in Ohio, including efforts in Richland County.

A total of $106 million will be awarded to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit, and busing.

Richland County Transit has been awarded four grants by the Ohio Department of Transportation's Office of Transit.

The Richland County Transit Board was awarded four grants: $143,733 for a preventative maintenance match; $135,950 for administrative office roof replacement; and two, $165,000 grants for vehicle replacement.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging will receive $137,286 in federal funding for mobility management while Richland County Regional Planning was awarded $112,000 in state and federal funds for regional coordinated planning. Both of these awards fall under the Ohio Mobility Management Program. Mary McLeod Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center was awarded $12,800 for preventative maintenance under the Specialized Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities Transit Program.

Statewide, funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology, and operating assistance.

