Ohio awards $106M to support local transit projects

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks announced more than $100 million in investments to support quality public transportation in Ohio, including efforts in Marion County.

A total of $106 million will be awarded to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit, and busing.

The City of Marion will receive a $612,000 in federal and state funds for operating assistance and another $91,430 in federal funds for a replacement vehicle through the Bus & Bus Facilities Program.

Statewide, funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology, and operating assistance.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: City of Marion to receive $703,000 for transit program