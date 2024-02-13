Ohio awards $106M to support local transit projects

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks have announced more than $100 million in investments to support quality public transportation in Ohio, including efforts in Crawford County.

A total of $106 million will be awarded to 383 transit projects throughout Ohio. ODOT’s Office of Transit is awarding the funds through seven separate grant programs that focus on workforce mobility, senior citizen and special needs transportation, rural transit, and busing.

Seneca-Crawford Area Transportation was awarded $70,000 for facility design and $25,000 for bus equipment through the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership Program. The Crawford County Council on Aging Inc. was awarded $13,600 for preventative maintenance and $250,000 for operating assistance under the Specialized Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities Transit Program. All awards involve federal funds.

Statewide, funding will be used for a variety of purposes such as transit fleet expansion, replacement vehicles, preventative maintenance, facility upgrades, new equipment and technology, and operating assistance.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Public transportation programs in Crawford County awarded funding