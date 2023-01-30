Ohio baby dies a month after being rescued from kidnapper

One of two infant boys who were at the centre of an Amber alert in Ohio last month has died, authorities said on Sunday.

Last month Ky’air Thomas and his twin brother, Kason, were found alive after a woman allegedly stole a car with them still inside, reported NBC News.

The idle car was taken near a Columbus pizza restaurant, where the boys’ mother was picking up an order.

An Amber Alert is used by authorities to publicise a child’s disappearance.

One of the two children was found in a car carrier seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles west of Columbus, reported the Associated Press.

Police officers in Indianapolis found the other boy in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

The boys had since been returned to their mother.

On Saturday, Columbus police said that officers were sent to a home around 11pm after receiving reports of a baby not breathing.

Paramedics took the baby to the Children’s Hospital where the six-month-old infant was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to the police.

Police said that they were “actively investigating” the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, reported CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV.

Authorities have not yet provided any further details relating to the child’s death.

After the boys’ disappearance last month, police arrested Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, on kidnapping charges.

She was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping of a minor.

She appeared in federal court in Columbus a week ago but did not enter a plea at that time.