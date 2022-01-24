Ohio BCI investigating Crooksville homicide; man charged with murder

.

CROOKSVILLE — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide in Crooksville.

Jack Long was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville just after 10 p.m. Friday.

He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Crooksville police responded to the incident at 243 Sycamore Ave. earlier that afternoon.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested for assistance.

Police are releasing very few details about the incident at this time.

Long will be arraigned Tuesday in Perry County Municipal Court .

