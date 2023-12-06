Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved fatal shooting in Canton

CANTON ‒ The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead near an apartment complex on Alan Page Drive SE on Tuesday evening.

"No officers were injured," Steve Irwin, press secretary for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said in a text message Wednesday morning. "BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing. I do not have any further details to share at this time."

Irwin said Canton police asked for the investigation by BCI, which is part of the attorney general's office.

This story will be updated.

