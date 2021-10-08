Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Troy

Oct. 8—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Troy Thursday night.

"The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Troy Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening," said Steve Irwin, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General's Office. "BCI was requested to lead the investigation and its Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded to collect evidence and begin our investigation."

We are working to learn how many officers were involved and if there were any injuries.

A report of shots fired Thursday night led to a large police presence in Troy.

The shots were fired after Troy police were called to South Kings Chapel Drive, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Police initially were called sometime around 9 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this report.