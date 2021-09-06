Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.

Sep. 6—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp. that occurred after police responded to domestic incident on Fox Glove Way Sunday night.

"BCI was requested by the Miami Twp. PD to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight," read an emailed statement from a BCI spokesperson. "BCI's Crime Scene Unit and Special Investigations Unit responded. BCI's investigation remains active and ongoing. I do not have any further details to share at this time."

Details about whether anyone was struck by the gunfire or injured was not available. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed an investigator was called to the 8900 block of Fox Glove Way Monday morning, but it's not clear if it was connected to the same incident.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. Sunday to a domestic call on Fox Glove Way.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported hearing shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Police requested additional crews, as well as SWAT.

It is not clear what ended the incident. However, the scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to dispatch records.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.