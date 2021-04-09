Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clark County

Kristen Spicker and Riley Newton, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
Apr. 9—Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crews were dispatched to Bethel Twp. on Friday morning on a reported "officer-involved shooting," according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Steve Irwin, Press Secretary for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, told BCI was dispatched to North Hampton Road on a report of an "officer-involved shooting."

No additional information could be released about the alleged shooting as it remains under investigation, Irwin said.

Deputies on the scene of North Hampton Road could also not share what the investigation was regarding, but a house on the road was roped off with police tape.

The U.S. Marshals Service also is believed to be involved.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

    The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who robbed a laundromat and then beat an employee in Brooklyn. The incident happened in East Flatbush near East 58th Street and Clarendon Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to PIX11. Security footage taken inside 6 Star Laundromat & Dry Cleaners shows the woman, wearing a shirt with the word “LOVE” printed in the front, going behind the counter and opening a cabinet.