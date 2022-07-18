Ohio BCI: Man killed in Highland County officer-involved shooting

An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in Highland County early Sunday.

According to a statement from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richard Jean Poulin, 58, of Hillsboro, was shot and killed by a Highland County deputy sheriff after a police pursuit ended near 5760 U.S. 62.

A traffic stop came before the pursuit, Ohio BCI said. The agency's statement does not say where it started or how long it lasted, or whether Poulin was armed.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office requested Ohio BCI to investigate the shooting.

Both Ohio BCI and the Highland County Sheriff's Office declined to provide the deputy's name.

Sunday's incident in Highland County marks the third officer-involved shooting in Southwest Ohio in the past week.

A Clearcreek Township sergeant shot a man when she and another officer responded to a domestic violence call last Tuesday. Before he died, the man also shot the other Clearcreek officer who was on scene that night.

Additionally, an escaped River City Correctional Center inmate was shot and killed by a Warren County SWAT officer following a standoff at a Mason Hotel in the early hours of last Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Highland County deputy sheriff involved in shooting of Hillsboro man