Ohio BCI takes over investigation into Butler Twp. officer who punched woman; FBI investigating

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has announced they are taking over the investigation into a Butler Township officer punching a woman during an arrest.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney General’s office are also looking into the arrest, according to a release.

Monday officers were called to McDonald’s after receiving a complaint from employees who said they wanted Latinka Hancock trespassed from the property following an argument about a piece of cheese missing from her Big Mac.

When officers arrived on the scene, video shows Hancock waiting in her car to tell police her side of the story.

When the officer told Hancock to fill out a formal notice for trespassing she refused.

Seconds later the conversation got physical.

At one point an officer is seen punching Hancock in the head while trying to get her into handcuffs.

Hancock’s attorney said she suffered a concussion and other injuries.

The involved officer will remain on administrative leave until investigations are complete, Butler Township Police Department said in a release.

Butler Township said the department and township administration will not comment on the incident until investigations are complete.