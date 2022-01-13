Ohio to give update on body cameras in prisons after pilot program

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is considering outfitting its officers with body cameras, which would supplement the more than 6,000 fixed security cameras in the prisons.

Ohio's top prison system official is expected to give an update Thursday on plans to put body cameras on thousands of corrections officers.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction sees body cameras as means to reduce violence and increase accountability.

Ohio has 43,000 incarcerated adults and 11,600 staff, including 6,200 corrections officers. Body cameras would supplement the 6,500 fixed cameras deployed throughout the system. The cost of deploying body cameras and managing the footage hasn't been revealed.

The state ran a body camera pilot program last year at two prisons and two parole authority offices. The pilot project came after the death of Michael McDaniel, who was incarcerated at Correctional Reception Center in Orient. McDaniel died after a violent clash with prison staff – some of which was captured on security cameras.

More to the Story: Documents show problems with medical care, supervision and violence at Ohio prison

Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, the labor union that represents guards, has said hiring more officers is the answer, not adding body cameras.

"It don't matter how many body cameras you buy if there aren't enough people to run the prisons," OCSEA President Chris Mabe said.

The state sought proposals from four companies.

Ohio would join Georgia, New York, Florida, Virginia and Wisconsin – states that use body cameras to some extent within corrections, according to The Associated Press.

There is no statewide tracking of which law enforcement agencies use body camera technology, according to Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio may add body cameras to prison guards