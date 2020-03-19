Ohio boy found dead in a Mississippi hotel room, mom arrested in Louisiana

An Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son and leaving his body in a Mississippi hotel room was arrested in New Orleans on Wednesday, police said.

Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Powell, Ohio, was arrested at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Tommy Cox, police chief of Laurel, Mississippi, told NBC News.

Oates has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Oates.

At the time of her arrest, she was with her two other children, Justin Lamar Oates and Mark Anthony Oates, ages 6 and 9, Cox said in a phone interview Thursday. The children were in "good condition" when they were found and are being cared for by child welfare authorities in New Orleans, Cox said. He added that police have contacted family members in Ohio, who are coming to retrieve them.

Cox declined to say how Joshua Oates died, but described the scene in the hotel room in the south Mississippi town as "disturbing." An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

"It was one of the worst homicide crime scenes I've ever seen," Cox told NBC News. "I’ve been doing this 25 years and this was disturbing."

Police in Mississippi and Louisiana had issued bulletins warning that the children had been taken by their mother and were "believed to be in imminent danger" after Joshua Oates' body was discovered by hotel staff.

Oates was booked into the Jones County Jail Wednesday night and had her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Thursday afternoon, where she was denied bond, according to Cox.

The police chief said Oates did not have a lawyer, but one would likely be appointed to her in the coming days.