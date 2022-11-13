Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Nov. 13—At the request of the Springfield Police Division, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning at the corner of Selma Road and East Street.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road at 7:29 a.m. following a report of a man showing a gun and attempting to enter the building, the city of Springfield said Sunday afternoon in a release.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shots were fired.

The suspect, an adult white male, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

His condition remained unknown Sunday afternoon.

Immediately following the incident, SPD asked BCI to take jurisdiction of the investigation. No further information was available for release Sunday afternoon.

A witness, who declined to give their name, told this news outlet they saw the man laying in the middle of Selma Road. A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road following the incident.

Also visible as police investigated earlier today were shell casings on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser at the scene.

Traffic on Selma is shut down at East Street for two blocks in each direction. East Street is shut down, as well.

Staff photographer Marshall Gorby contributed to this report.