Ohio burglary suspect apprehended in Greenup

Mar. 17—GREENUP — A Ross County area burglary suspect was picked up last week following a series of catalytic converter thefts in Greenup County, according to court records.

A criminal citation shows 26-year-old Steven Tyler Mack, of Waverly, Ohio, was pulled over late on March 11 after South Shore Police spotted his 1995 Ford Ranger, which had previously been identified as a suspect vehicle in a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters are pieces in the exhaust system used to improve emissions. Due to the platinum inside them, they bring in a good bit for scrap prices — roughly $2 on the pound, which comes out to about $15-$20 for each part. For those unfamiliar with scrap pricing, a load of mixed metals is bringing in around $7 per 100 pounds these days.

Police found three cataylitic converters in the bed of Mack's truck, along with a battery-operated saw, small lights and gloves, court records show. Officers also turned up small bags of heroin and meth, records show.

Mack admitted to doing a heroin, records show.

The suspect was taken to the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, where he was interviewed on video, then he showed officers where he had stolen the three catalytic converters, records show.

He was subsquently charged with possession of burglary tools, theft of parts from a vehicle between $500 and $10,000 in value and first-offense simple possession of meth and heroin.

The day prior to Mack's arrest a Ross County Common Pleas Court Judge signed a bench warrant for his arrest, after he failed to appear for a Feb. 22 arraignment on breaking and entering chargers. He was indicted on a sole count of breaking and entering earlier this year, in connection with a 2020 case originally charged in the Chillicothe Municipal Court.

Records show Mack was served his warrant the Greenup County Detention Center a quarter after 8 a.m. Monday.

For those with a substance abuse problem, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a hotline available for free referrals for addiction treatment. The number is 1-800-662-4357.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com