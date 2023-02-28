Ohio bus driver's split-second reaction saves student from potentially being hit by a car
An Ohio bus driver is being praised for her quick reaction that may have saved a student's life from a car that failed to stop.
An Ohio bus driver is being praised for her quick reaction that may have saved a student's life from a car that failed to stop.
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 queens Sasha Colby and Marcia Marcia Marcia told E! News what fans missed in those shorter episodes and what's to come now that they're nearly back to full length.
Find out where draft analysts are mocking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Palantir is the latest company in the layoffs spotlight. Here’s a list of other companies making job cuts.
According to the incident report, deputies responded to the middle school on Feb. 23 in reference to a child molestation case.
Luminar is hosting an analyst event Tuesday afternoon. Earnings and financial guidance for 2023 come after the close of trading.
Living on a small budget doesn't mean you have to give up the good life. There are ways to eat well, travel and dress like a million bucks without having to drop a whole bunch of cash. See Our List:...
The Amazon driver said the company's AI system can flag drivers for sipping coffee or not buckling their seatbelt enough times.
The teaser trailer for "Peter Pan & Wendy," the new live-action reimagining of the classic tale coming to Disney+, has arrived. The nearly two-minute teaser of the David Lowery-directed film introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), "a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up."
A New Orleans pastor lost his son to gun violence during the city's homicide surge that led the city to be named the nation's murder capital in September.
Investigators are working to determine exactly how close the aircrafts came to colliding with each other.
Legislative and legal action are being considered as road closures enter their second month on the northern Wisconsin reservation.
The post was shared by a satirical account. It's legal to cross state lines to receive an abortion.
We're not sure if this is considered on- or off-menu...
Although February is a time to intentionally celebrate and honor Black history, Kempton Freeman, a cultural adviser at Appleton West High School, said “culture is all year round.”
Anyone who thought this Stephen King-created franchise couldn't get any worse should adjust their expectations.
Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one of two cases on race-conscious college admissions, though her influence might have been limited anyway.
Any conversation regarding the most astute investors of all time will no doubt include Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett. Buffett has run Berkshire Hathaway for more than 50 years, amassing an unrivaled track record. One stock in Buffett's arsenal with plenty of potential is Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), down roughly 78% from its peak.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's second youngest daughter, celebrated her second birthday in style, with her big family by her side
The airspace over a St Petersburg airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning amid unconfirmed reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted flying over it. Source: flightradar24
The office of United States Senator John Fetterman gave an update on his health after he checked himself in to a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month.