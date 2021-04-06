Ohio businessman announces run for Portman's U.S. Senate seat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, casting himself as a Republican outsider who would protect the "victories" of former President Donald Trump if elected to the seat of retiring Senator Rob Portman.

Moreno, 54, is the fifth Republican Senate hopeful to join an increasingly crowded field for 2022 that includes former Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel. Several other Republicans are considering runs.

Portman, 65, a Republican who entered the Senate a decade ago, announced his retirement in January, saying that deepening political divisions had made it harder to break through the partisan gridlock in Congress.

A car dealer and technology entrepreneur, Moreno posted a two-minute campaign video on Twitter in which he vowed to combat the agenda of "the socialist left," saying that he left his native Colombia for the United States as a child with his mother and siblings to escape socialism.

He also vowed to "crack down on China" and pledged to reject campaign contributions from corporate political action committees.

"Four years ago, we sent Donald J. Trump, an outsider and businessman, to Washington to shake things up. And he did. We need to protect his victories," Moreno says in the video.

"If we're going to protect this country from the socialist left and keep this precious idea built on the concept of freedom, then we need outsiders who back up their words with action."

Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • ‘This Is a Robbery’ Investigates a Famous Art Heist: TV Review

    The 1990 robbery of Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum remains a part of that institution’s life to this day, as empty frames hang on the wall marking the spots from which paintings were removed. The case remains unsolved — vexingly so. The items stolen, including works by Vermeer and Rembrandt, were cut out of their […]

  • Cher apologizes to Black community for 'NOT Appropriate' tweet about George Floyd

    "You Don't Know What I've Done, Who I Am, Or What I Believe," Cher tweeted before apologizing for a controversial statement she made about George Floyd.

  • Myanmar's online pop-up markets raise funds for protest

    Foreign friends are encouraged to donate, but fundraising inside Myanmar also serves the purpose of raising political consciousness for challenging the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. Facebook users have taken to the social network to sell off their possessions, advertising that all the money raised will go to fund the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, formed by elected members of Parliament who were blocked from taking their seats by the coup.

  • Musician couple host concerts to fundraise for food pantry

    When Erin Shields belted out “Being Alive” — the showstopper from the Broadway classic “Company” — the title had extra levels of meaning. This virtual concert, broadcast from Shields’ living room, helped fund the food pantry at Mosaic West Queens Church, which is feeding hungry residents of the Sunnyside neighborhood. It also gave Shields and her husband, David Shenton, an opportunity to resume their artistic lives.

  • The Death of George Floyd: Day 6 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

    A recap of the key moments from the sixth day of the murder trial.

  • Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

    Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage. New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean.

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny reportedly in prison infirmary

    Move comes a day after he said he might have tuberculosis, and as his supporters are arrested outside the penal colony, demanding he get proper medical care.

  • 3 Top Retail Stocks to Buy in April

    Many retail stocks have rallied over the past few months as investors rotated from pandemic-oriented stocks toward reopening ones. Today, I'll highlight three retailers that should avoid those traps: Pan Pacific International (OTC: DQJCY), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Target (NYSE: TGT). Pan Pacific International is one of Japan's largest retailers.

  • Vaccine trial for children under 12 years old available in Houston

    Do you want your child to be vaccinated but worried it's not safe? A Houston doctor is using new data from Pfizer to run vaccine trials on kids 6 months to 11 years of age.

  • 3 Energy Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $100,000

    Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX), SM Energy (NYSE: SM), and Antero Resources (NYSE: AR). If you had invested $10,000 in Aemetis stock a year ago, it would be worth $522,000 today. The same amount invested in SM Energy would be worth $144,000 today, and that amount invested in Antero Resources would be worth $140,000 today.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

    Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs.

  • Gunmen free more than 1,800 inmates in attack on Nigerian prison

    More than 1,800 prisoners are on the run in southeast Nigeria after escaping when heavily armed gunmen attacked their prison using explosives and rocket-propelled grenades, the authorities said. Nigerian police said it believed a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was behind the attack in the city of Owerri, but a spokesman for the group denied involvement. The secessionist movement in the southeast is one of several serious security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari, including a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast, a spate of school kidnappings in the northwest and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • Asian American Christians confront racism and evangelical 'purity culture' after Atlanta spa shootings

    Long a minority in American Christianity, Asian American Christians have found a new voice after the Atlanta spa shootings. They are a bridge between those who blame an evangelical 'purity culture' for the deaths and activists who say the growth of anti-Asian hatred cannot be ignored.

  • Why Digital Turbine (APPS) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock?

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider Digital Turbine (APPS).

  • France to prioritise overseas territories for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    France is likely to prioritise citizens based in its overseas territories and those with low income for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, an official with the health ministry said on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron last week ordered a third national lockdown expected to last at least a month in the hope of pushing back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. The other approved vaccines in the European Union, which are Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, require a two-dose regimen, whereas J&J's recently approved vaccine is delivered in a single dose.

  • I'm a part-time Amazon delivery driver in Michigan. We have to cheat to get around the strict rules and constant monitoring.

    "We've created a workaround to game the system," says one Amazon driver, who says he eats lunch while driving and has to pee in water bottles.

  • Retired Minnesota judge: Police department ‘needed reform’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with retired Minnesota senior judge Kevin Burke about the Derek Chauvin trial testimony and the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Watchdog: Lebanon's vaccination of refugees, migrants lags

    Lebanon’s vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country’s most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers, a leading rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch said only 18% of Palestinian refugees and 17% of Syrian refugees eligible for vaccines have gotten their shots, many citing either lack of information about vaccine access or fear of security measures as a reason for not registering to get the vaccine. “The entire vaccination campaign is slow and opaque, but refugees, migrant workers are lagging behind even more,” said Aya Majzoub, a Human Rights Watch researcher for Lebanon.

  • Taco Bell aims to hire 5,000 at its next 'hiring parties'

    Taco Bell will host a "hiring parties" on April 21 with the goal of filling 5,000 job openings. Hosted in Taco Bell patio areas and other outdoor spaces in accordance with COVID-19 guidance, the fast-food chain will have interviews on the spot at nearly 2,000 locations nationwide. This is the fourth annual "hiring parties" event at Taco Bell. The brand, part of the Yum Brands Inc. lineup, is preparing for summer, which a company spokesperson said is a busy season. Taco Bell most recently hosted "hiring parties" in November. Yum Brands stock is up 57% over the last year, outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index , which is up 53.1% for the period.