This Ohio Cake Boutique Will Create the Custom Dessert of Your Dreams

Kennedy's Kakes

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring Kennedy’s Kakes, a custom design cake business located in Columbus, Ohio. Owner Adrian C. Jones provides unique designs with quality ingredients and adds love into every recipe. Here, we chat with her about the importance of having great customer service, how the pandemic gave her business “a shift in the right direction” and why aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

I was inspired to start my business by my desire to be in control of my creativity and [my] love for baking.

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you wanted to be a part of your new business?

What I took from my past experiences that I incorporated into my business is building great customer relationships. I think it is a must that you provide great customer service and that you build a relationship with your customers.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

The most rewarding aspect of being a business owner is being able to sit back and see your dream come true. Actually watching the business evolve is such a wonderful thing. So much hard work goes into the business, and to see everything come to fruition is so awesome.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

The pandemic has affected business in a rather strange way. It definitely hurt my wedding and special occasion business, but since I am in a commercial kitchen that is curbside pickup only, I was able to get creative and incorporate things that I wanted to in the past that I never had time for, and launch new items. Since these were small items, it turned out to be a large demand within the community — and actually all over because we began offering shipping and delivery. It kept us very busy. It definitely gave my business a shift in the right direction.

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

People can support my business by continuing to order their special occasion and wedding cakes. They can share their experiences with Kennedy’s Kakes verbally and throughout social media, and definitely refer friends and family.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

The advice I would give to someone starting their own business is to “DO IT” — take the leap of faith, make that move even if you’re scared. Remember, everything requires some sort of sacrifice, [so] be prepared to make some. And last but not least, know that you can not do it all by yourself. Realize what your strengths are and find someone to do the rest.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

