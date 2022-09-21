Ohio chase ends in Raceland

Sep. 21—RACELAND — A lengthy pursuit starting in Portsmouth ended in Raceland on Wednesday, leading to charges for two Ohio residents, according to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Smith said Levi R. McKinley and Cheyenne Carver crossed the U.S. Grant Bridge at Portsmouth into South Shore at around 11 a.m., armed with a stolen firearm.

Driving a blue Ford Focus, the pair sped down U.S. 23 — Smith wrote that spike strips were deployed but failed to disable the vehicle.

The car chase ended after McKinley rammed his car into a Greenup deputy cruiser, according to the news release.

McKinley's vehicle wound up stuck on an embankment as a result of the chase, according to the sheriff's office.

McKinley and Carver were taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for treatment following their arrest.

McKinley has been charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, receiving a stolen firearm, simple possession of a first-degree substance, resisting arrest and trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.

Carver was charged with trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm.