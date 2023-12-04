Ohio cities want to ban recreational marijuana dispensaries. Can they?

HAMILTON, Ohio – Some Ohio cities are rushing to vote on recreational marijuana restrictions, even as a voter-passed law legalizing it is about to take effect.

Fairfield City Council will consider banning recreational marijuana dispensaries within city limits at its meeting on Monday.

Hamilton City Council will consider a similar restriction on Wednesday. Several Ohio cities have already passed moratoriums on medical marijuana dispensaries, including Fairfield and Hamilton.

Ohio's Issue 2, which legalized marijuana for adults, goes into effect Thursday.

City law directors for both Fairfield and Hamilton recommended that the cities take action before Thursday to prohibit dispensaries if they wish. They can revise their ordinances based on what the state legislature enacts. Both cities are in Butler County, where 57% of voters approved Issue 2, according to results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Hamilton Vice Mayor Michael Ryan said the city wants to act before they are unable to act.

"We're just being cautious because we don't know what's going to happen between now and when the state gets the Cannabis Control Office established," he said. "If people are going to start pulling licenses in the city, we want to be able to have some control over that. Drafting the legislation gives the city some type of direction to handle this between now and when Columbus opens the office."

Is this legal since Issue 2 passed?

On Election Day, 56% of Ohio voters approved Issue 2. The proposed legislation will allow Ohioans 21 and older to purchase, possess and grow marijuana.

Under Issue 2, local governments can prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries entirely or limit the amount of dispensaries allowed in city limits. Medical marijuana dispensaries already in a community can sell products for recreational use if they put the issue before voters at the next general election and voters approve it.

Municipalities cannot prohibit marijuana possession or home grow under Issue 2, although Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, hopes to change that with a bill he introduced on Tuesday. As with any law, the Ohio General Assembly can revise it if it has the votes.

Kent Scarrett, executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, said because zoning powers are part of local governments' home rule authority they would have the power to pass these restrictions anyway, but the ballot language for Issue 2 also specified that communities would be able to decide whether to allow dispensaries.

"We have communities that know where they are on this issue, so to speak, and anticipate that Issue 2 will be enacted by the legislature and adult-use marijuana will be available and that it's the will of their community that that type of commerce doesn't take place within their boundaries,” he said.

Which Ohio cities have moratoriums on recreational marijuana dispensaries?

Though many communities have prohibited medical marijuana dispensaries within their limits, only a few have officially passed a moratorium on recreational dispensaries so far. Scarrett said the Ohio Municipal League does not track which local communities have excluded dispensaries.

Lakewood, Centerville, Kettering and Washington Township are among the cities that have passed moratoriums, according to meeting videos and minutes.

Where are marijuana dispensaries now?

There are no medical marijuana dispensaries in Fairfield or Hamilton. Butler County has four dispensaries: one in Monroe, two in Oxford and one in Seven Mile.

See where medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio are located here:

If you go

Fairfield City Council will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Fairfield Municipal Building at 5350 Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield. Videos of city council meetings can be viewed here.

Hamilton City Council will have a public hearing on the marijuana zoning amendments at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Council Chambers at 345 High St. The council's meetings can be viewed on Hamilton's YouTube page.

USA Today Network Ohio reporter Haley BeMiller contributed reporting.

Erin Glynn is the watchdog reporter for Butler, Warren and Clermont counties through the Report For America program. The Enquirer needs local donors to help fund her grant-funded position. If you want to support Glynn's work, you can donate to her Report For America position at this website or email her editor Carl Weiser at cweiser@enquirer.com to find out how you can help fund her work.

Do you know something she should know? Send her a note at eglynn@enquirer.com and follow her on Twitter at @ee_glynn.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Why some Ohio cities hope to restrict marijuana dispensaries