Ohio city drops charges against pastor who opened his church to house the homeless

An Ohio pastor who faced criminal charges for running his church as a shelter for unhoused people have been dropped, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Chris Avell, pastor at Dad's Place church located in Bryan, about 53 miles southwest of Toledo, was facing 18 criminal charges which included violations of the zoning ordinance, lacking a proper kitchen and laundry facilities, having unsafe exits and improper ventilation.

In a countersuit filed on Jan. 22, Avell took legal action against the city after being charged with violating city ordinances when they opened their doors to homeless people who were looking for shelter. In the suit, First Liberty Institute and the law firms Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and Spengler Nathanson PLL filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the city and city officials.

Dad's Place, an Evangelical church in Bryan, Ohio, opens its doors to many unhoused people. The church is now suing the city and its officials after alleged accusations of harassment and intimation.

Bryan, Ohio pastor sues city: After being charged over opening church to house the homeless

"The city of Bryan appreciates the willingness of Dad’s Place to work with the city to resolve the parties' differences amicably and to ensure that the services provided by Dad’s Place are delivered in a safe manner," Bryan Mayor, Carrie Schlade, said in the news release. "The parties continue to work together in a concerted effort to bring the case to a final resolution."

On Feb. 1, the attorneys representing Dad’s Place and officials with the city of Bryan met in U.S. District Court. The meeting's purpose was to engage in mediation about the disputes between the two parties. Everyone involved worked to find a common ground in an effort to settle the pending lawsuit.

Dad's Place said they have agreed to cease residential operations and seek proper building certifications and zoning permits in order for the church to continue its operation. They will also work on the installation of any safety measures that are associated with the permits.

First Liberty Institute Senior Counsel, Jeremy Dys, (right) and Pastor Chris Avell (left) speak to a local reporter outside the courthouse.

“We are grateful that the city of Bryan has dropped the criminal charges against Pastor Avell,” said Jeremy Dys, senior counsel at First Liberty, a nonprofit legal organization committed to defending religious liberties. “Ministries like Dad’s Place provide vital public services to their communities. We will continue our conversations with city officials in hopes that we can find a final resolution where Dad’s Place can continue to serve those in need in its community.”

The Dad's Place pastor expressed gratitude and hope for the future.

“I am thankful to God, the city, and for everyone who has been praying for this day to come,” Avell said. “Bryan is my home. I am eager to continue to serve God, my community, and the people I love.”

Dad's Place plan to help the unhoused community

The church, which opened in 2018, began operating 24 hours a day in March 2023. The Evangelical church offers free haircuts for people within the community, bible study nights, a warming center for those without a home, prayer nights, parties and various topic geared service nights, according to the church's Facebook page.

Avell's purpose of the around-the-clock ministry was to add a “a beacon of light” to the downtown area.

“I truly believe that everyone who walks through the door of Dad’s Place walks out a better citizen,” Pastor Chris Avell said in an interview on Jan. 23 with The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio city drops charges against pastor housing homeless in church