Ohio City man charged with arson

Mar. 26—VAN WERT — Deputies in Van Wert County arrested an Ohio City man early Sunday after investigating a report of someone lighting a fire at a Glenmore residence.

Scott P. Keber, 31, of Ohio City, faces a charge of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach reported in a press release that the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies transported Keber to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, awaiting arraignment.

The arrest is only connected to Sunday's fire. The Ohio fire marshal continues to investigate other fires, and anyone with information on those should call the state fire marshal's tip line at 800-589-8728, via Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP or via the sheriff's office at 419-238-3866 or online via bit.ly/40iSCmo.