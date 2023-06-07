Ohio City man indicted in connection with Van Wert County fires

Jun. 7—VAN WERT — A rural Ohio City man has been identified as the target of a secret indictment handed down by a grand jury in connection with a string of barn fires in Van Wert County earlier this year.

Scott Keber, 31, has been charged with seven counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree; eight counts of fourth-degree felony arson and one misdemeanor count of arson.

The charges stem from investigations into rural fires that took place in January through March of this year. Investigators and the state fire marshal had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires.

According to the fire marshal's office, five fires occurred since late January: Gina Dairy Barn on Jan, 21, Sutton Barn on Feb. 27, Showalter Estate Barn on March 4, Williams Barn on March 4 and Pond Barn on March 9. All but one fire took place in Van Wert County. One was in Mercer County.

Keber appeared for an arraignment hearing Wednesday morning in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

"These incidents are not only causing extensive property damage, but also posing a serious threat to the safety of the community," Josh Hobbs, a spokesman for the fire marshal's office, said when the investigations were announced. "We are urging the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that could help us bring those responsible to justice."