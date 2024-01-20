Ohio city targets pastor who helped homeless stay warm in freezing weather. What's the crime?

While our society leaves far too many out in the cold, Rev. Chris Avell of Dad's Place in tiny Bryan, Ohio in 53 miles southwest of Toledo finds himself in legal hot water.

The pastor's supposed crime: taking in the homeless.

Avell is accused of violating the law when he opened the doors to his church 24 hours a day for those who need a place to escape the elements.

That he was arraigned Jan. 11— Avell plead not guilty — on 18 zoning violations speaks volumes about adhering to policies even when doing so is utterly ridiculous and harmful.

It speaks even more about our collective neglect of the needy. That very thing was on my mind as I laid warm in my bed thinking about the case as temperatures outside dropped below freezing on a recent night.

This weekend's temperatures in Columbus are expected to be below freezing again. Many of this city's homeless residents will be in shelters. Many will be left out in the cold.

What Avell did seemed a humane no-brainer.

The people needed shelter.

Despite being warned to stop in November, the pastor kept providing that shelter even though his church was not zoned to do what churches do — feed and house those in need.

Thousands of Ohioans are in need of shelter every day

Dec 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio: A man lights a candle for a participant in the Columbus Coalition For the Homeless 20th Annual Memorial Service for the 94 homeless people who died in Columbus in 2023. The service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church Downtown.

Between 2022 and 2023, the number of homeless people in the nation increased by 12%, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress.

Nearly 11,386 Ohioans experienced homelessness — sheltered and unsheltered — on a single night in January 2023, according to that assessment.

Where's the compassion? As folks freeze to death in Milwaukee, Ohio pastor charged for offering shelter

The Community Shelter Board counted 2,337 people designated as unhoused right here in central Ohio during the Jan. 25, 2023 "point-in-time" count.

I thought about those struggling to find safe housing in Columbus when I read the inhumane rationale from Bryan city officials for the charges against Avell: the city's engineer received complaints about people living in the church which in zoned for business, a designation that prohibits residential usage on the first floor.

'The only place he had was a dumpster'

Justin Packard, a 35-year-old homeless man, sat at the end of the Ohio 16 exit ramp to Cedar Street during a cold, winter day.

I thought about a homeless man I wrote about years ago. He climbed in a dumpster to stay warm one cold winter night and was crushed to death the next morning by a garbage collector who did not realize he was in there.

Like those housed in Avell's church, that man needed somewhere to go. The only place he had was a dumpster.

We have got to do better.

A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column I read about Avell reminds me of what Jesse Vogel, a fellow at The Legal Aid Society of Columbus, recently wrote in his Dispatch opinion guest column about a father he encountered at a legal clinic for former Colonial Village Apartment residents.

An unlicensed property manager at that 508-unit apartment complex on Columbus’ East Side rented to people despite being rooms being boarded up and having no heat.

Why would anyone stay in conditions like that?

“Where else could we go?” the father, a Haitian immigrant, told Vogel.

In a Dec. 13 letter, Bryan police Chief Gregory E. Ruskey cited case law that backed up the charges Avell faces.

The law might be on the side of the city, but that does not mean much to those who find themselves struggling to find shelter even if it is not ideal, safe or warm.

What Avell did was not perfect, but he did something. How many of us can say the same?

The long arm on the law came down on him for doing what we as a society should do: providing a place for those among us who struggle.

"No one wants to stay in a church, but they have nowhere else to go," Avell told Fox News two weeks ago. "Many of these people, they been rejected by their families, they've been casted aside by their communities. If the church is not willing to lay down her life for them, who will?"

The counts Avell faces disregard a few facts.

The unhoused need somewhere to go. Being homeless is not a crime. Helping the homeless should not be a crime.

The real crime is that we do not do nearly enough to help those in need.

For this, society is the one who deserves a day in court.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio pastor charged for helping homeless our society leaves in cold